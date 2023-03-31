Bengals Executive Gives Incredibly Awkward Answer on Joe Mixon, Future in Cincinnati

Katie Blackburn, the executive VP for the Bengals, frequently paused as she tried to answer a question in regards to Joe Mixon.

She seemed to be at a loss of words to explain whether Mixon will be with the team much longer. As of now, Joe Mixon, the fifth-leading rusher in team history, still is on the team. Check back later to see if his status has changed. We kid (we think).

Blackburn sat down with reporters in Phoenix this week as the NFL owners conducted their annual meetings. She talked about several Bengals, including quarterback Joe Burrow and offensive tackle Jonah Williams. She chatted about Paycor Stadium. And she attempted to address what was going on with Joe Mixon.

“Right now, he’s on the team, and we’reeeee, we … are gonna count on him until … until that wouldn’t be the case, but yes, he’s the guy,” Blackburn said.

“He’s done a lot of great things. I think he’s still got a lot of great production in him (long Blackburn pause), so I hope his other issues all get resolved in a positive way. But we’ll (another long pause) keep plugging along and hope that everything gets resolved for him one way or the other. And. Yea.”

Joe Mixon Faces Possible Charge for Aggravated Menacing

Blackburn provided even more words in regards to Joe Mixon and his legal issues, but basically said a whole lot of nothing.

“I don’t want to get into how that might end up,” she said. “So I don’t know that it’s fair to say anything. But I think it will get resolved, hopefully, fairly soon.”

She added: “I don’t want to say anything’s happening, because that’s not fair. You’ve seen other teams have to make moves. Could we get to that point? Maybe. But it would be down the road here, and we’d have to see if that’s what makes sense or not.”

Joe Mixon’s future with the Bengals is cloudy for several reasons. The biggest one concerns his legal problems. Earlier this year, a judge dismissed a charge of aggravated menacing against Mixon. But prosecutors indicated they could refile the charge once they receive more information. The day before the Bengals met the Bills in the divisional playoff round, a woman alleges that Joe Mixon pointed a gun at her and said “you should be popped in the face, I should shoot you.”

Then earlier this month, there was another incident at Mixon’s home. Police arrested a man staying at Mixon’s home after he allegedly shot another person in the foot.

Mixon is set to make $12.8 million this season. Cincy already has lost tailback Samaje Perine to NFL free agency. And there are issues with Mixon. Maybe the team uses a high draft pick on a tailback. So we may not know anything about Mixon’s fate for another month.