Bengals Fans Furious Over Referees’ Controversial Calls in AFC Championship, ‘NFL Rigged’ Trends on Twitter

The conspiracy theorists are out in full force. Several Bengals fans weren’t happy with the way Sunday’s AFC Championship Game was officiated, resulting in the phrase “NFL rigged” trending on Twitter.

Bengals fans fumed over a number of “controversial” calls throughout Sunday’s game. One that drew a ton of ire came on a Chiefs punt return with under a minute to play.

Kansas City receiver Skyy Moore took a punt return 29 yards, giving the Chiefs great field position late in the game. Cincinnati fans thought officials missed a block in the back, though, which would’ve negated the big play. See for yourself:

Should there have been a block in the back called on this return?pic.twitter.com/LuRYwr0TtK — Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) January 30, 2023

Earlier in the game, the Bengals appeared to come up with a huge stop on a 3rd-and-9 in the fourth quarter. But an official noticed that the clock was still running despite an incompletion on the previous play.

The Chiefs ran the play and the Bengals got the stop. However, officials allowed Kansas City to replay the down. A defensive holding penalty on Eli Apple kept the drive alive at that juncture.

The Bengals came up with a stop on this massive 3rd and 9 play…



Until the referees blew the play dead and the Chiefs got another attempt to convert on 3rd down.



Thoughts? 🤔pic.twitter.com/YFBFVcVOmf — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) January 30, 2023

Those two plays from the AFC Championship received the most attention, especially from Bengals fans.

Kansas City defeated Cincinnati 23-20 thanks to a game-winning field goal with just three seconds remaining in regulation. Many Bengals fans weren’t happy with the way the game ended.

‘NFL Rigged’ Trends on Twitter

The calls (or non calls) that benefited the Chiefs seemed to get the most attention. But a lot of Bengals fans pointed to a missed roughing the passer call on Joe Burrow late in the AFC Championship Game.

“No roughing the passer called here … #NFLRigged,” one fan wrote. Another added, “Why wasn’t this blatant penalty called? Oh that’s right because #NFLRigged.”

One individual wrote on Twitter, “‘NFL Rigged’ trending nationally is a great look for the league.” Another chimed in, “Always thought people saying ‘NFL rigged’ were kidding/crazy, but after watching that game I’ve never been more unsure of the legitimacy of games.”

The NFL might have some questions to answer about the AFC Championship Game at some point down the road.