Bengals Have Been Calling Arrowhead Stadium Disrespectful Nickname Ahead of AFC Championship Game

There’s nothing like a trio of defensive backs to get the taunting started. That’s how NFL fans found out what the Bengals call Arrowhead Stadium.

Last Sunday, all the Cincy players were celebrating in the snow at Highmark Stadium outside Buffalo when three cornerbacks entertained for the cameras. Mike Hilton proclaimed “see y’all in Burrowhead” as Eli Apple danced and Cam Taylor-Britt nodded in approval.

So where’s Burrowhead? Well, the Bengals next play the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium for a Super Bowl spot. But the Cincy secondary doesn’t think it’s Patrick Mahomes’ house. Nope, the Bengals unofficially renamed it in honor of Joe Burrow, their own precocious QB.

Bengals Recall Last Year’s AFC Title Game Win at Arrowhead Stadium

Burrow is in his third season at Cincinnati. And he’s a sparkling 3-0 against the Chiefs, one of the most dominant teams in the NFL. Kansas City last won the Super Bowl after the 2019 season. But the Chiefs won the AFC in 2020, then reached the championship game last year.

It definitely is a stretch for the Bengals to rename Arrowhead Stadium Burrowhead. He’s only won there one time. But wow, that was a huge victory. It all unfolded in last year’s AFC championship game, when Cincinnati overcame a 24-3 deficit to win 27-24 in overtime.

Burrow threw for 250 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. Mahomes enjoyed the better stat day, except for one key category. He threw a couple of picks, which overshadowed his three touchdowns.

Burrow is the only quarterback who can claim a 3-0 record against Mahomes. A field goal decided each of those games. And there is such a thing as the Mahomes mystique. So the Bengals have to brag about advantages when they can, even if it means renaming Arrowhead Stadium.

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow hugged Patrick Mahomes last year after Cincinnati beat Kansas City at Arrowhead Stadium for the AFC championship. (Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

But when it comes to the Chiefs, Burrow is the guy to do battle with Mahomes. He’s thrown for 982 passing yards with eight touchdowns and one interception in those three victories.

“They’re a great team and he’s a great player,” Mahomes said Wednesday in a media availability. “I think everybody knows that.” Yes, Mahomes did practice as he recovers from a high ankle sprain.

Here’s a stat the Bengals should think about next time they’re playfully dissing Arrowhead Stadium. Mahomes has appeared in 12 playoff games. Here’s how it breaks down. The Chiefs quarterback has played in two Super Bowls. Those are neutral site games. The other 10 playoff appearances were all in KC. Burrow got him once.

Then again, Burrow is 3-0 in road playoff games. We’ll soon find out what happens.