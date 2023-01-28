Bengals Kicker Adds to the ‘Burrowhead’ Storyline Ahead of Cincinnati vs. Chiefs

Evan McPherson was careful not to fan the flame of the Bengals’ “Burrowhead” comments from earlier this week.

Prior to taking on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game, Cincinnati players have reportedly renamed their opponent’s turf. The beloved Arrowhead has become “Burrowhead” following the string of dominance for the Bengals and Joe Burrow over the Chiefs.

However, McPherson isn’t adding to the hype. “Money McPherson” tried to down-play the situation, blaming it on Mike Hilton gassing things up.

“I think that was just something Mike Hilton said,” McPherson told TMZ Sports. “I haven’t heard ‘Burrowhead’ in the locker room. Just seen it on the videos.

“So I think it was just kind of one of those media things.”

Still, McPherson recognizes the Bengals have had the Chiefs number over recent seasons, but the star kicker isn’t letting those cloud his vision for the AFC Championship.

“Obviously, it seems like Joe and the Bengals, as of late, have the Chiefs’ number,” McPherson added. “As a team, we’re really taught to take it one game at a time and separate all those.”

If the Bengals find victory on Sunday, the Chiefs will never hear the end of it. There’s a new rivalry in the AFC, and it seems like these two teams are destined to battle for years to come.

Chiefs Linebacker Sends an Icy Message to Joe Burrow, Bengals’ Offense

The Cincinnati Bengals have one of the league’s best quarterbacks in Joe Burrow, two stud receivers in Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins and a Pro Bowl running back in Joe Mixon.

Pretty impressive, right?

To Bengals fans, casual viewers and basically everyone who follows the NFL, the answer is a resounding yes. But when you ask that question to Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay, you might find his opinion to be a bit unique. Gay spoke to reporters Thursday ahead of his team’s AFC Championship showdown against the Bengals this Sunday.

“What is it about that Bengals offense that maybe impresses you the most?” a reporter askedGay on Thursday.

“Nothing,” Gay said. “Nothing.”

Nada from the team that has beaten Kansas City in three consecutive meetings? From the team which is responsible for the Chiefs’ lone loss since mid-October? Those, of course, are Gay’s words, though the odds makers seem to think otherwise. The Bengals are a 1.5-point favorite despite having to go on the road at Arrowhead Stadium.

Unfamiliar territory for the Chiefs, though one that quarterback Patrick Mahomes is looking forward to.

“Every time I walk on that field, I don’t think I’m an underdog,” Mahomes said Wednesday, via NFL.com. “Especially when I walk on Arrowhead’s field. I just go in with the same mindset of we’re gonna have to play our best football to win. We know we’re playing a great football team that’s beat us the last three times. So, we have to learn from our mistakes in the past and be better in order to win against a great football team.”

Outsider’s Nick Geddes contributed to this article.