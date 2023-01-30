Bengals LB Germaine Pratt Curses Out Teammate Joseph Ossai After Season-Ending Penalty

Cincinnati Bengals pass rusher Joseph Ossai made a demoralizing mistake in the AFC Championship Game, pushing Patrick Mahomes and leading to a game-winning field goal for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Afterward, many of his teammates lifted him up. Ossai was emotional, ruining the fantastic game he was having with one rough mistake. However, Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt had no love for Ossai following the game.

Video was captured of Pratt walking back to the locker room after the loss. Check it out below, where he makes his feelings loud and clear.

Bengals LB Germaine Pratt expressed his frustration with DE Joseph Ossai after the roughing the passer penalty vs. the Chiefs.



“The f—, Why the f— you even touch the quarterback!” exclaimed Pratt.

It’s a good question. As soon as the hobbled Mahomes hit the sidelines, Ossai should’ve vacated the area. Still, your mind can be clouded by the pressure he was facing, and it ended up being a terrible penalty to take.

At least Ossai and Pratt have plenty of time to work on their relationship. Maybe they’ll bond over watching Mahomes and the Chiefs in the Super Bowl. Some wings and a party can fix everything.

Joseph Ossai had a fantastic game on Sunday — up until he ending. Unfortunately, that’s all anyone is going to remember.

Joseph Ossai explains season-ending mistake following AFC title loss

Moreover, Joseph Ossai faced the media and didn’t shy away from the tough questions, explaining that his teammates — sans Pratt — have lifted him up and stood by his side during one of the most demoralizing moments of his career.

“Means the world to me. These guys mean a lot to me. We come every day, we work hard for each other,” Ossai stated, via Mike Giardi of NFL Network. “To know that they have my back is extremely — it’s giving me peace right now, for sure.”

Alas, Cincinnati knows how important Ossai is to their operation, and he’ll have more opportunities during the post-season in his career. Regardless, Sunday’s moment will sting for awhile.

The Bengals will be back, and Joseph Ossai will be as motivated as ever, but watching the Chiefs in the Super Bowl will hurt their soul.