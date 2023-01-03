Bengals Owner Mike Brown Releases Statement on Damar Hamlin

A day after the Damar Hamlin incident, Bengals owner Mike Brown released a statement about what went down. NFL fans and players were terrified as they watched Hamlin receive CPR on the field.

The game took place at Cincinnati’s Paycor Stadium. Bengals fans showed that they are full of love and compassion. Photos and videos showed fans from Cincy gathering outside the hospital on Monday night to show support for Hamlin.

Brown’s statement on Damar Hamlin further proved that sentiment.

“First and foremost, the Bengals continue to send thoughts and prayers to Damar Hamlin and his family. Our hearts are with everyone in this unprecedented time – what we can do is support one another.

“Last night was supposed to be a great night for the NFL and a great showcase for our hometown. Instead, the human side of our sport became paramount … and in that moment, humanity and love rose to the forefront.”

A statement from Bengals owner, Mike Brown.

Bengals players, fans, coaches, and owner Mike Brown have shown that the Cincinnati community can step up in the right circumstances.

Bengals Fans Come Out to Support Damar Hamlin

Damar Hamlin was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for care. It wasn’t long after that the NFL postponed the game. While there was a lot going on in the city, some fans went straight to the hospital.

Outside, Bengals and Bills fans gathered to offer support. Before the game, who would have imagined such a sight? However, it was the unfortunate reality that came together.

Mike Brown’s statement was accurate. This showed the greatness in humanity that we often see in times of tragedy. The entire NFL world came to a halt when Damar Hamlin went down on the field. Now, it waits to hear any positive update.

The latest we have on Hamlin’s condition is from the Bills.

“Damar Hamlin spent last night in the intensive care unit and remains there today in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center,” the statement said. “We are grateful and thankful for the outpouring of support we have received thus far.”

Let’s hope we hear a good update in the near future.