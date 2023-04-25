The Cincinnati Bengals have picked up the fifth-year option for quarterback Joe Burrow, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Monday. The former No. 1 overall pick is now locked up with the team through the 2024 season.

The move was expected, and the focus now shifts to Burrow and the Bengals working out a long-term deal. Head coach Zac Taylor acknowledged at the annual league meeting last month that negotiations between the Bengals and Burrow’s representation have already started.

Burrow has led Cincinnati to an AFC Championship appearance each of the past two seasons and a Super Bowl appearance in 2022. He finished fourth in the MVP voting this past season after throwing for 4,475 yards, 35 touchdowns and 12 interceptions and capped it off by playing in the first Pro Bowl of his career.