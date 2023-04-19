Bengals running back Joe Mixon pleaded not guilty Wednesday to a misdemeanor charge for aggravated menacing. The charge stems from allegations that Mixon pointed a gun at a woman and threatened to shoot her in the face.

Mixon made his initial court appearance at Hamilton County Municipal Court, where he requested a jury trial. His bond was set at $10,000 and he was ordered to have no contact with the woman.

The alleged incident occurred on Jan. 21 in Cincinnati. Police issued a warrant for Joe Mixon’s arrest in February, though the charge was later dismissed. The case against Mixon was refiled on April 7 in light of new evidence.

Police identified Mixon at the scene via photos of his license plate. Additionally, the accuser picked him out of a photo lineup.

The initial warrant said the altercation happened a few blocks from the Bengals stadium. Mixon allegedly told the victim, “You should be popped in the face. I should shoot you, the police (can’t) get me.” No other details were provided.

A former second-round pick in 2017, Mixon has spent his entire six-year NFL career with the Bengals. He ranks fifth in franchise history with 5,378 career rushing yards.

Mixon appeared in 14 games this past season to finish with 814 yards rushing and seven touchdowns on 210 carries. He helped lead Cincinnati to the AFC Championship for the second straight season, where they lost to eventual Super Bowl champion Kansas City.

Misdemeanor Charge Not the First Time Joe Mixon Has Been in Legal Trouble

This is not the first time that Mixon has been charged as a result of violence against a woman. While he was a student at Oklahoma in 2014, he was accused of punching OU student Amelia Molitor in the face at a sandwich shop near the school’s campus.

Surveillance video caught the incident on camera, further incriminating Mixon. Molitor suffered four broken bones in her face as a result of the punch.

Mixon served a suspension for the entire 2014 season and enter an Alford plea, in which a defendant does not admit guilt but acknowledges there is enough evidence for a conviction. He received a deferred sentence and was ordered to perform community service and undergo counseling.

Mixon returned to the field in 2015 and helped lead the Sooners to the College Football Playoff. He totaled 2,027 yards rushing and 17 touchdowns over two seasons before moving on to the NFL.

Mixon and Molitor reached a civil settlement agreement privately in 2017 just before the Bengals drafted him.