Bengals RB Joe Mixon Slams NFL’s Handling of Canceled Bills Game

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon became vocal with his criticism against the NFL after the league announced its solution to the canceled Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills game. The game was originally suspended after Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed and went into cardiac arrest while on the field. It was later officially canceled with no plans to reschedule.

The NFL declared that resuming the Bills vs. Bengals game would have resulted in postponing the playoffs. It was also noted that the game has no bearing on playoff qualification.

In a statement on Friday, NFL commissioner, Roger Goodell stated that it has been a very difficult week following the Monday Night Football incident. “We continue to focus on the recovery of Damar Hamlin and are encouraged by the improvements in his condition as well as the tremendous outpouring of support and care for Damar and his family from across the country. We are also incredibly appreciative of the amazing work of the medical personnel and commend each and every one of them.”

However, Joe Mixon had some thoughts about the matter. Although he was among those celebrating Hamlin’s health improvements, he was annoyed with the league’s approach to the game. “So we not following the rules no more,” Mixon tweeted. He also shared an image of the NFL handbook that mentions the competitive policy for canceled games. “If a game is cancelled, a team’s standing in its division or in its conference (e.g. qualification as a Wild Card in the playoffs or position in payoff seeding) shall be determined on the basis of its final record. When necessary playoff tiebreakers shall be calculated according to per game average for all teams.”

Joe Mixon Gets Pushback for His Criticism Against the NFL

In response to the tweet, Joe Mixon received some pushback for his criticism against the NFL.

“Correct,” one person tweeted to Joe Mixon about the league not following rules. “Because this is [a] situation the league has never seen before. New situation = new rules.”

However, another person wrote, “It’s still a canceled game. The rules clearly state what would occur. In this case, it should apply.”

The criticism quickly turned on Joe Mixon when others called him out for his comments. “I guess almost dying doesn’t warrant rule changes or modifications,” a Twitter user stated. “But if it was one of your teammates. Show your true character. Rules are meant to be changed when such situations arise. Like in this case which was very scary.”

A fellow Twitter user went on to add, “At the beginning of the week y’all crying saying life is bigger than football, cancel the game. Now 4 days later y’all crying about it’s not fair, the seeding etc. etc. If your team is the team you think it is, it doesn’t alter if they play home or away, they should win, so shut up.”