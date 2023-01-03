Bengals’ Tee Higgins Offers Support to Bills’ Damar Hamlin Following Medical Emergency

Cincinnati Bengals receiver Tee Higgins took to Twitter early Tuesday morning to offer his support to Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin.

My prayers and thoughts go out to @HamlinIsland the Hamlin Family. I’m praying that you pull through bro. Love 🙏🏾💙 — Tee Higgins⁵ (@teehiggins5) January 3, 2023

“My prayers and thoughts go out to @HamlinIsland the Hamlin Family,” Higgins wrote. “I’m praying that you pull through bro. Love.”

Hamlin, 24, collapsed on the field Monday night after making a tackle on Higgins with just under six minutes remaining in the first quarter. Hamlin stood up after making the play before falling back to the field at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati.

Medical personnel administered CPR and used an AED before he was put in an ambulance and taken to the nearby University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Roughly an hour after Hamlin’s collapse, the NFL announced it had postponed the game between the Bengals and Bills.

“Our thoughts are with Damar and the Buffalo Bills. We will provide more information as it becomes available,” the league said in a statement, via ESPN. “The NFL has been in constant communication with the NFL Players Association which is in agreement with postponing the game.”

In a statement released early Tuesday morning, the Bills said that Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest. He is currently sedated and listed in critical condition.

“Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest following a hit in our game versus the Bengals,” the statement read. “His heartbeat was restored on the field and he was transferred to the UC Medical Center for further testing and treatment. He is currently sedated and listed in critical condition.”

Bills Players Come Together After Terrifying Scene Involving Damar Hamlin

Following the incident involving Hamlin, the Bills knelt together in a circle before returning to the sideline. Receiver Stefon Diggs gathered his teammates together for a word as the two teams were gearing up to resume play. Bengals head coach Zac Taylor and Bills head coach Sean McDermott met with game officials on the field before making the decision to temporarily pause the game.

“What was most important was that it wasn’t about proceeding with the game,” NFL executive vice president of football operations Troy Vincent said during a conference call. “Frankly, that aspect never crossed my mind or their mind internally. We asked that [referee] Shawn [Smith] communicate with both Taylor and Coach McDermott getting the players together. Frankly, it was just about getting a pulse of where they were at that particular time.”