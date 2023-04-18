Betting Odds Get Shaken Up for Second Pick in NFL Draft

The second pick is emerging in the weeks leading up to the 2023 NFL Draft as one of the most fascinating selections in this year’s event.

It was expected for a decent while that the Houston Texans would select a quarterback at No. 2. Alabama quarterback Bryce Young and Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud are the top two signal-callers in the draft. The thinking went that whichever player didn’t go first to the Carolina Panthers would be taken by the Texans.

But that no longer appears to be the case.

Young to the Panthers has become the expected choice at No. 1 overall over the last week or so. But Stroud to the Texans has not materialized in the same fashion.

In fact, he is no longer the betting favorite to be selected with the second pick in the NFL Draft, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Alabama EDGE Will Anderson is the new favorite to be selected second overall in the draft at +200 odds. That now edges out Stroud, whose odds are +250.

Seven players can be bet on with the second pick in the NFL Draft

Bettors can place money on five other players to be selected with the No. 2 pick. They are Young, Kentucky quarterback Will Levis, Texas Tech EDGE Tyree Wilson, Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson and Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter.

Levis has the third-best odds at +300 followed by Wilson at +400 and Young at +800. Richardson and Carter are long shots at +2000.

Stroud and Anderson have the same odds to be selected third overall at +250. The Arizona Cardinals own that pick.

Stroud is also +300 for the fourth pick, which is currently owned by the Indianapolis Colts.

Young is -1000 to be selected first overall. Stroud is second at +700.

Stroud is highly-regarded by analysts ahead of the draft. ESPN’s Todd McShay has said the Texans would be foolish to pass on him at No. 2.

“Two-year starter from a program with a high-octane offense known for creating high-level production opportunities for its quarterbacks,” NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein wrote in his scouting report on Stroud. “Stroud’s accuracy stands out on tape. He’s able to lead receivers with good placement and make on-frame throws to targets on all areas of the field. The question now is how quickly he will acclimate outside of the Ohio State scheme. Stroud didn’t often attack defenses with his legs, but if he can become a more willing runner, he will be able to extend drives rather than feeling forced into more challenging decision-making situations.

“NFL teams will have to balance what they saw on tape from Stroud during the 2022 regular season against his great College Football Playoff semifinal performance, when he shined versus Georgia’s impressive collection pro prospects. If he did it once he can do it again, and grading the flashes for Stroud might make the most sense.”