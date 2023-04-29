Bill Belichick comments on Mac Jones job security amid on-going rumblings of QB unrest

One of the more interesting storylines during the NFL offseason has been what the New England Patriots plan to do with quarterback Mac Jones. Rumblings surfaced that Bill Belichick hasn’t exactly been thrilled with the former Alabama star.

Are the Patriots going to try and move Jones? Does Belichick still have faith that he can be the guy under center? There are a lot of question marks regarding the situation.

Belichick recently spoke about Jones’ job security. It wasn’t exactly a ringing endorsement.

“Yeah, I mean, look, Mac’s been our quarterback for two years,” Belichick said per Pro Football Talk. “As I tell the team every year, each player, each coach, we all have to re-establish and prove ourselves every year. That’s what this league is. So that’s for all of us. 2023 is 2023 and we’ll see how it goes.”

Belichick’s comments come a few weeks after he refused to name Jones the starter for the 2023 season. Many perceived that as the head coach growing increasingly frustrated with the quarterback.

“Everybody will get a chance to play,” Belichick said when asked about a potential competition between Jones and Bailey Zappe. “We’ll play the best player.”

The Patriots also recently signed former Penn State standout QB Trace McSorley.

Bill Belichick reportedly shopped Mac Jones during offseason

Part of the reason the situation in New England has garnered so much interest is because Belichick has reportedly searched for ways to get rid of Jones.

Pro Football Talk cited anonymous sources in a report that Belichick searched for potential takers on Jones. A complete list of teams remains unknown, but a few included the Las Vegas Raiders, Washington Commanders, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Houston Texans.

Another interesting aspect? Patriots owner Robert Kraft is a big fan of Jones.

“I’m a big fan of Mac,” Kraft told reporters, per PFT. “He came to us as a rookie. He quarterbacked in his rookie season and did a very fine job I thought. We made the playoffs. I think we experimented with some things last year that frankly didn’t work when it came to him, in my opinion.”

Jones has started 31 total games for the Patriots over the past two seasons. He’s totaled 6,789 yards with 36 touchdowns and 24 interceptions in his young NFL career.

It’ll be interesting to see what the Patriots do with the quarterback situation heading into offseason training and the 2023 regular season.