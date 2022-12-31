Bill Belichick Declines to Comment on if Mac Jones Is a Dirty Player

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was given multiple chances Friday to say whether or not he believes his quarterback, Mac Jones, is a dirty player.

As you would expect, he declined.

“I’m not going to sit up here and comment about — we could go through the rest of our roster and ask the same questions,” Belichick said, via Pro Football Talk. “I’m not going to get into any of that.”

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple accused Jones of making a dirty hit during the Week 16 matchup on Christmas Eve. Jones appeared to dive at the legs of Apple during a play in the fourth quarter, who called him out after the game.

Not sure about this move from Mac Jones. pic.twitter.com/NlXdkknko8 — Michael Hurley (@michaelFhurley) December 24, 2022

“Of course I did [notice it]. He tripped me,” Apple told NESN.com. “I thought it was a dirty play. He’s done that before, I’ve seen it.”

Belichick, meanwhile, was asked a follow-up of why he wouldn’t give an opinion on Jones. “We’re on to Miami” is essentially what Belichick opted to go with.

“Right now my focus is on the Miami Dolphins. It’s not on some other game, some other play, some other year, what somebody else said or didn’t say,” Belichick said. “I don’t think about those things.”

And after another question came in about Jones, Belichick stuck to the script.

Bill Belichick Continues to Dodge Questions About Mac Jones

“Again, I’m thinking about the Dolphins. That’s what I’m thinking about,” Belichick said. “Whatever it is, it is. Whatever was called, was called. That’s what it is and I’m on to the Dolphins.”

Oh but wait, just one more question — this time — is Belichick alienating Jones by not coming to his defense?

“I have a good relationship with all the players, I talk to all the players,” Belichick said. “I feel comfortable with my relationship with every player.”

With that, Belichick’s presser ended and final preparations for the Dolphins resumed. Sunday’s game in Foxborough is a big one, as New England (7-8) is on the outside looking in of the AFC playoff picture.