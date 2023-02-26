Bill Belichick Had the Patriots Ready for Bad Turf in Arizona Ahead of Super Bowl XLIX

The playing surface for the showdown between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs at Super Bowl LVII has made headlines since the final whistle.

Throughout the game, players for both teams could be seen occasionally slipping, sliding and scrambling to get up after taking a spill on the turf. However, it’s not the first time it’s happened for a Super Bowl in Arizona.

Back when the New England Patriots defeated the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX, the playing surface was a hot topic. But of course, Bill Belichick was prepared, according to former Patriots star Danny Amendola.

“When you play a night game in AZ, for some reason the grass always gets a little dewy at night, and it’s so slick. I’ve worn seven studs on that field numerous times,” Amendola said, Chris Long’s Green Light podcast. “Bill made it a mandatory seven-stud game. We were all b—-ing and moaning, but we didn’t have too many slips. On that surface, you’ve got to switch the tires out and put the seven-studs in. I feel like you get a lot better traction. You don’t feel like you can play as fast in them, but at the same time, you’re chopping it up, you’re gripping the turf.

“Anybody that slipped [in Super Bowl LVII], look at the cleats they were wearing. They were probably wearing the wrong tires.”

There you have it. That’s why Bill Belichick is the best. Next time Arizona hosts the big game, expect both teams to take his strategy.

Patrick Mahomes Speaks Out About Slippery Super Bowl LVII Field

Speaking on SportsCenter after their 38-35 win over the Eagles, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes addressed the playing surface. He acknowledged that the field did start to degrade as the game went on, but eschewed it as a major concern.

“But I think at the end of the day, you gotta go out there and play football. And that’s what we did. You battle through that stuff, you work on that stuff throughout the week to go out and play your best football on game day,” Mahomes said.

One advantage for the Chiefs is that they had already played at State Farm Stadium in the Arizona desert once already this season. The Chiefs dispatched the Arizona Cardinals in that stadium — albeit on a different playing surface — to open the season.

Players had trouble keeping their footing then, Mahomes said. The Chiefs leaned on their prior experience to prep for Sunday night and Super Bowl LVII.

“There were certain parts of the field that were definitely a little slick as the game went on. We played there at the beginning of the year and it was a little slick as well, so we kind of tried to prepare for it the best we could,” Mahomes said.

The extra preparation and knowledge paid off, as the Chiefs won a second Super Bowl with Mahomes at the helm. And while the turf certainly affected the game, both teams had to play on it. And with 73 combined points, it was hardly keeping the offenses at bay.

Outsider’s Andrew Graham contributed to this article.