Bill Belichick, New England Patriots reportedly made draft day trade to try to block Jets from getting player they wanted

Bill Belichick doesn’t like the New York Jets. He’s never really tried to hide that, either, resigning from the team on a napkin before he ever coached a game there. Since then, Belichick and the New England Patriots have had a bitter rivalry with the Jets, with Belichick almost always coming out on top.

Now, it seems like Belichick may have found another way to get one over on the Jets.

It’s no secret that the Jets want to find a way to help Aaron Rodgers. One of those ways is by improving the offensive line, which struggled in 2022. Picking just behind the New England Patriots in the first round of the NFL Draft, it looked like the Jets would get Broderick Jones, a lineman.

However, Bill Belichick wasn’t interested in letting that happen. So, he traded back with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Steelers jumped on Jones and the Jets had to scramble, taking a linebacker instead.

To move up to the spot, the Steelers only had to swap first-round picks and give up a fourth-rounder. That’s not a lot for the move. So, it seems like Bill Belichick may have seen value in keeping the Jets from getting their man.

“They should have had to give up a [third-round pick] and not a four to move up there,” said one NFL general manager. “Belichick did it just to f*** the Jets. He sold low because he knew the Steelers were going to take the kid the Jets wanted to take.”

In the end, the Patriots still landed Christian Gonzalez, the player they originally wanted. Meanwhile, the Jets reached for a linebacker.

“I think the trade totally blindsided them,” the GM said. “They were scrambling.”

The NFL Draft was strange as a whole for the Patriots

For Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots, it was a typically strange NFL Draft. Throughout it, the Patriots drafted defensive players early, traded up for a kicker, and took a punter while seemingly forgetting to address larger needs.

That actually led to fans making fun of Bill Belichick on Twitter.

One fan even wrote, “Another failed draft by the New England Patriots especially trading up for a kicker I really hope this is Belichick’s final year he needs to go!!”

At the same time, the bigger issue for the Patriots in the draft was the viral reaction of Keion White. A second-round pick for New England, he reacted to being taken without much emotion, almost like he was sad with the outcome.

Keion White is drafted by the Patriots and looks absolutely ecstatic. pic.twitter.com/2FK7ItvJcO — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) April 29, 2023

White later attempted to explain his reaction.

“I don’t know if y’all seen on TV, but I’m a pretty chill person,” White said. “So I’m not very like explosive in excitement in any form. So I’ve just kind of been taking it in and I haven’t even talked to my family, to be honest. I’ve just kind of taken it all in and handled it myself for sure.”