Bill Belichick Recounts the Time that Tom Brady Scared Him the Most

Bill Belichick and Tom Brady had one of the most successful working relationships of any player and coach in NFL history. With the New England Patriots, they won six Super Bowls, playing three more, together.

Of course, that doesn’t mean there weren’t times when Brady scared Belichick, and on Ian Rapoport’s podcast, Belichick explained the time when Brady scared him most of all.

It didn’t take place on the football field, though. This story takes place on the golf course, at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

This story from Bill Belichick on @RapSheet's podcast about Tom Brady hanging over a cliff so he could hit a shot in a Pro-Am golf tournament may be the funniest thing I've ever heard.https://t.co/OhR6F1y4JI pic.twitter.com/gVqdM8IxIR — Logan Mullen (@ByLoganMullen) September 6, 2018

A Pro-Am is when a professional is playing with amateurs. So, if an amateur hits a bad ball, it’s fine. They can then hit the professional’s ball.

On one hole, Brady hit a bad ball. It shouldn’t have been a big deal until Bill Belichick turned around and saw Brady dangling over a large cliff at Pebble Beach to hit the ball.

“I see our starting quarterback, a Super Bowl MVP, a league MVP literally hanging over the side of a cliff probably 200-300 feet above the ocean trying to hit a golf ball that’s a pretty meaningless shot because the pro already is going to do better than he would on the hole,” Belichick explained.

That’s the thing about Tom Brady, though. He’s a pure competitor. If he wasn’t like that, he probably wouldn’t have had the type of career that he ultimately had.

Bill Belichick Told Tom Brady What it Meant to be His Head Coach

Bill Belichick joined Tom Brady on the “Let’s Go!” podcast, where he explained to Tom Brady what it meant to be his head coach.

“The greatest player. The greatest career. The great, great person. It was such an opportunity and an honor for me to coach Tom. I guess it’s got to end at some point. It’s the greatest one ever. Congratulations, Tom,” Belichick said.