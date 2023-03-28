Bill Belichick certainly isn’t giving Mac Jones the warm and fuzzy treatment this offseason, at leasr not publicly. In fact, there seems to be a chill in the air when the Patriots coach talks about his starting quarterback.

Belichick is in Phoenix this week for the NFL owners meeting. He did a media availabity and, as expected, received a ton of questions about Jones. You could certainly call the Patriots quarterback position unstable based solely on Belichick’s lack of endorsement for Jones as the starter.

“Everybody will get a chance to play,” Bill Belichick said when asked about a potential competition between Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe. “We’ll play the best player.”

This time a year ago, Bill Belichick was predicting Mac Jones would take a significant step forward in his second season. After all, the former first-round pick from Alabama earned a spot in the Pro Bowl and led the Patriots to a playoff berth.

Then last fall happened. Jones did suffer a high ankle sprain and missed three games. But his performance dropped and he started getting snarly with the coaches. His quarterback rating decreased from 92.5 his rookie season to 84.8 last fall. There is such a thing as a sophomore slump, but Jones also argued with his position coach in team meetings. And, cameras showed him screaming at offensive coordinator Matt Patricia on the sidelines of a game in December.

The Patriots finished 8-9 and missed the playoffs. But Belichick wouldn’t place any blame on a specific player or coach.

“As a team, we didn’t perform very well last year,” Belichick said in Phoenix. “So we all need to do a better job. That’s all of us.”

Bill Belichick answered even more questions about Mac Jones. Have the two talked this offseason? Well, Belichick provided a broad kind of non-answer.

“We talked to all the players individually about the things that they can do,” the coach said. “The things that we can do and so forth. I’ll keep that between myself and the individual players.”

And no, Belichick wasn’t going to publicly rehash 2022. “We’re looking ahead to 2023 here. … I think we all can improve — all of us, starting with me and every other player and coach.”

It wasn’t all bad for Jones. Team owner Robert Kraft gave the young quarterback a thumbs up.

“I’m a big fan of Mac,” Kraft said. “I think he came to us as a rookie, he quarterbacked his rookie season and did a very fine job I thought.

“We made the playoffs, I think we experimented with some things last year that frankly didn’t work when it came to him in my opinion. And I think we made changes that put him in a good position to excel.”

If it’s not Mac Jones, would Bill Belichick really go with Bailey Zappe? The Patriots selected Zappe in the fourth round in last year’s draft. He was a small-school star, first for Houston Baptist, then Western Kentucky. Zappe started two games, winning both of them, last season. And his performance ignited a quarterback controversy among Patriots fans. So maybe there will be a QB competition.