Maybe Mac Jones won’t be the long-term answer for the New England Patriots at quarterback. A recent report indicates that head coach Bill Belichick shopped the former Alabama star around during the offseason.

Pro Football Talk cited anonymous sources in a report that Belichick searched for potential takers on Jones. A complete list of teams remains unknown, but a few included the Las Vegas Raiders, Washington Commanders, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Houston Texans.

It’s an interesting element to the situation unfolding in New England. Recently, team owner Robert Kraft voiced support for Jones as the team’s leader under center.

“I’m a big fan of Mac,” Kraft told reporters, per PFT. “He came to us as a rookie. He quarterbacked in his rookie season and did a very fine job I thought. We made the playoffs. I think we experimented with some things last year that frankly didn’t work when it came to him, in my opinion.”

In February, it was reported that the Patriots didn’t see a “major gap” between Jones and Bailey Zappe at the quarterback position. ESPN‘s Albert Breer also reported that Belichick didn’t “appreciate” how Jones handled things during the 2022 season.

That’s left the door open to a potential trade for Jones during the offseason. It’s already been a wild offseason for quarterbacks and the Patriots dealing Jones would add another wrinkle.

No trade has taken place at this time but with the NFL Draft lurking we could see the Patriots try to make a big move if Belichick really does want Jones out of town.

Bill Belichick Refuses to Name Mac Jones Starter for Patriots

Jones just completed his second season in the NFL and endured a bit of a sophomore slump. He finished the year with 2,997 yards and 14 touchdowns while throwing 11 interceptions. Jones posted a 6-8 record as the starter for the Patriots.

Still, he brings more experience to the table than Zappe. And having won the starting job for the past two seasons, you’d think Belichick would be comfortable anointing Jones the starter.

Nope.

“Everybody will get a chance to play,” Belichick said when asked about a potential competition between Jones and Zappe. “We’ll play the best player.”

Did Belichick make the comment as an indication that Jones might not be around when the 2023 season starts? Or is it really that close of a competition in New England? Or both?

While there’s not a ton of traction to the Jones rumors yet, it’s still something to keep an eye on for the rest of the offseason.