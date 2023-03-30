Bill Belichick Responds To Criticism over ‘Last 25 Years’ Comment

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick may very well be the best NFL head coach ever. That doesn’t mean he’s immune from criticism, though, and the last couple of seasons have proven that.

That criticism seemed to get to Belichick, who said, “The last 25 years,” are why fans should be optimistic. Of course, Belichick earned the right to say that. It just didn’t seem to fit his character and came off as defensive.

Now, Bill Belichick has responded to that criticism over his “last 25 years” comment. He told Jim McBride of the Boston Globe that he wasn’t implying that fans should be content with recent results.

“We’re not resting on our past laurels; that’s not the message to the team or the fans,” Belichick said. “We have never operated that way and aren’t now.”

The problem is that the team has struggled in recent seasons, particularly as the Patriots have been looking to replace Tom Brady. It’s an almost impossible task and it fell on Mac Jones’ shoulders. After a sophomore slump, Jones has faced a lot of criticism. Belichick has even refused to name him the starter.

The quarterback situation isn’t the only issue, though. Bill Belichick, the team’s general manager, also has struggled to add skill talent on offense. On top of that, hiring Matt Patricia to call offensive plays blew up in his face.

So, there are reasons to be concerned as a fan.

Still, Bill Belichick has won six Super Bowls in New England, playing in nine total. He’s also third on the all-time wins list, behind George Halas and Don Shula. So, you have to respect and have some faith in Belichick.

Will Jerod Mayo Succeed Bill Belichick in New England?

At age 70, Bill Belichick won’t coach forever, leading to the question of who will replace him. For years, it seemed like that might be Josh McDaniels, but he has his own team now in the Las Vegas Raiders.

Now, a new name has popped up, former Patriots linebacker and current assistant coach Jerod Mayo. That name is coming from the big man, too, as Patriots owner Robert Kraft is the one who suggested Mayo could be the next man up.

“Jerod is an individual I think there’s no ceiling for his ability to grow and how competent he is,” Kraft said.

“We had the privilege of having him as a player and I saw how intense he was and the leadership skills he had on the field. I saw him leave us and go into private industry and learn the X’s and O’s of business and then come back and be a coach and do that with us. Good coaches get hired away, so I was happy we were able to sit with him and try to keep him here long term. I’m going to do everything I can to try to make that happen.”