Bill Belichick, Robert Kraft Send Message to Tom Brady After His Retirement

Tom Brady announced his retirement Wednesday after 23 seasons in the NFL.

Brady spent the first two decades of his Hall of Fame career with the New England Patriots, where he won six of his seven Super Bowl championships. Team owner Robert Kraft and head coach Bill Belichick, who selected Brady in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL Draft, issued statements on his retirement.

“Tom Brady was the ultimate winner. He entered the NFL with little to no fanfare and leaves as the most successful player in league history.”



“Tom Brady was the ultimate winner,” Belichick said. “He entered the NFL with little to no fanfare and leaves as the most successful player in league history. His relentless pursuit of excellence drove him on a daily basis. His work ethic and desire to win were both motivational and inspirational to teammates and coaches alike.

“Tom was a true professional who carried himself with class and integrity throughout his career. I thank Tom for the positive impact he had on me and on the Patriots and congratulate him on his amazing career.”

Kraft, meanwhile, called Brady the “fiercest” competitor he’s ever known.

“I am so proud of Tommy,” Kraft said. “He has accomplished everything there is to achieve in this game, and so much more. No player in NFL history has done it as well for as long as Tom Brady. He is the fiercest competitor I have ever known and the ultimate champion… He is truly the greatest of all-time. Words cannot adequately express the gratitude my family, the New England Patriots and our fans have for everything he has done.”

Tom Brady Calls it a Career ‘For Good’

Brady, 45, made the announcement in a video on social media, in which he thanked everyone for supporting him throughout his tenure.

“I really thank you guys so much to every single one of you for supporting me,” Brady said. “My family, my friends, my teammates, my competitors, I could go on forever. Thank you for allowing me to live my absolute dream. I wouldn’t change a thing. I love you all.”

Brady retires as the league’s all-time leader in passing yards (89,214) and touchdown passes (649). A three-time league MVP, Brady holds the record for most wins in the regular season and playoffs combined (286). In addition, he is the only player to win more than five Super Bowls and was named Super Bowl MVP on five occasions.

Following his run in New England, Brady joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020 and won his seventh and final Super Bowl. Tampa Bay made the playoffs in each season with Brady under center after a 13-year drought.

“His imprint on this organization helped take us to the mountaintop,” Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht said in a statement. “We will certainly miss him as our quarterback, but I will also miss him as a leader and friend. Our entire organization is indebted to him for what he provided us over the past three years. We won’t ever forget the wins or the accolades and his influence will be felt for years to come.”