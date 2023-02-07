Bill Belichick Tells Tom Brady How Much it Meant to Be His Head Coach

For two decades, Bill Belichick and Tom Brady comprised the greatest head coach-quarterback duo the NFL has ever seen.

20 seasons. 17 playoff appearances. Six Super Bowl championships. Simply put, the dynasty in which all other dynasties are judged by. Belichick has amassed a long list of accomplishments in his Hall of Fame career but needless to say, his greatest achievement was selecting Brady with the 199th overall pick in the 2000 NFL Draft.

23 years later, Brady’s football journey has come to an end. The 45-year-old announced his retirement from the NFL this past Wednesday on a beach in parts unknown. Brady spoke publicly Monday for the first time since his retirement on his “Let’s Go!” podcast with Jim Gray. The two had company in the form of Brady’s parents, longtime teammate Rob Gronkowski, Peyton Manning, Patrick Mahomes and Belichick himself.

The star-studded cast each took turns in voicing the impact Brady had on the league, with Belichick making the most profound statement of them all.

Bill Belichick tells Tom Brady: "The greatest player. The greatest career. The great, great person. It was such an opportunity and an honor for me to coach Tom. I guess it's got to end at some point. It's the greatest one ever. Congratulations, Tom." https://t.co/cEYGfjPk4g — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) February 6, 2023

“The greatest player, the greatest career,” Belichick said, via the New York Post. “A great, great person. It was such an opportunity and honor for me to coach Tom. I guess it’s got to end at some point. But it’s the greatest [career] ever so congratulations Tom.”

Though the relationship between the two came to an end in 2020, resulting in Brady joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and winning a seventh and final Super Bowl, Brady labeled the “Brady vs. Belichick” debate a “stupid conversation.”

“For me, there’s nobody I’d rather be associated with,” Brady said. “From my standpoint, I think it’s always a stupid conversation to say, ‘Brady vs. Belichick’ because, in my mind, that’s not what a partnership is about.”

Tom Brady Embarking on New Chapter in Career

As Brady moves on from quarterbacking, he does so with a lucrative contract waiting for him at Fox Sports.

Brady reportedly inked a 10-year, $375 million deal with the network in 2022 to begin once he called it a career in the NFL. Appearing on FS1‘s “The Herd with Colin Cowherd” Monday, Brady said he won’t join Fox Sports until the 2024 season. Once his deal starts, Brady will serve as lead color commentator alongside Kevin Burkhardt.

“That’s great for me,” Brady said, via ESPN. “Take some time to really learn, be great at what I really want to do [and] become great at thinking about the opportunity and making sure I don’t rush into anything.

“I think when people really bet on me; one thing about my career — whether it’s when I was drafted with the Patriots or signing in free agency with the Bucs — I want to be fully committed and I never wanted to let people down. I think my biggest motivator was that.”