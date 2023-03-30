Bill Leavy, Longtime NFL Referee, Dead at 76

Long-time referee Bill Leavy died earlier this week. The NFL confirmed the passing of the man who worked for the league for two decades.

Bill Leavy was 76. Walt Anderson, the NFL’s senior VP for officiating, issued a statement lauding Leavy’s memory.

“We are saddened to learn of the passing of Bill Leavy, a longtime NFL referee and a current member of the league’s officiating staff,” Anderson said. “Bill was an outstanding official and an even better man.

“Always kind and thoughtful, Bill was instrumental in mentoring countless young officials throughout his career,” Anderson said. “His recognition as an Art McNally Award winner highlights that selfless dedication to officiating. His integrity earned him respect at every step of his football journey and the entire officiating community mourns his loss.”

Leavy was part of the officiating crew for two Super Bowls. He served as the back judge for the Super Bowl in 2000. He was in charge of the crew for the 2006 game.

Former NFL official Gene Steratore posted on Twitter: “saddened to hear of the loss of Bill Leavy. Bill was an excellent referee and just a joy to be around. Life is just too short. He was a great mentor and friend. Rest in peace Bill.”

Bill Leavy Worked as Policeman Before He Began Working High School Games

Before Bill Leavy ever thought about becoming an NFL official, he was a cop back in California. He graduated from San Jose State in 1970 with a degree in law enforcement. He played intramural football while he attended college. Then after accepting a job with the San Jose Police Department, Leavy also played in the Police Athletic League. That was where he first started working games as an official. He soon started calling high school games.

Leavy graduated to college football and worked for the Big West Conference. He stayed with the league for 11 seasons. He reached the ultimate assignment in 1995 when he joined the NFL. The league needed to add to its officiating ranks when Carolina and Jacksonville joined the NFL as expansion franchises.

Bill Leavy worked his first NFL game in 1995. He still kept a presence in college football, working as coordinator of officials for the Western Athletic and Mountain West conferences. He first served as a back judge. That’s the official who says if a pass is complete or whether there’s pass interference. This official also throws flags for illegal blocks downfield.

The league promoted him to referee in 2001. The ref is the most recognized on the field. He wears the white cap and has the final say on all calls.

Leavy retired from calling games in 2014. But he stuck around the league for a few more years when he helped recruit other officials. And in 2019, Leavy won the Art McNally Award. It’s the highest honor for an official.