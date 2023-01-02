Bills-Bengals: How, When to Watch Final Monday Night Football Game of NFL Season

The NFL has saved the best for last. This week marks the final Monday Night Football game of the season, and we’ve got an incredibly fun one on hand.

Buffalo travels to Cincinnati for a game that could have major implications. Both teams remain in the hunt for the No. 1 seed in the AFC, along with the Kansas City Chiefs. The winner keeps their hopes alive heading into the final game of the season.

We’ve witnessed a lot of duds in primetime action this year. But Monday Night Football should live up to the hype this week. Here’s how you can watch:

Matchup: Buffalo Bills (12-3) vs. Cincinnati Bengals (11-4)

Buffalo Bills (12-3) vs. Cincinnati Bengals (11-4) Kickoff: 7:30 PM CT

7:30 PM CT Location: Paycor Stadium

Paycor Stadium TV: ESPN, ABC, ESPN2, ESPN+

ESPN, ABC, ESPN2, ESPN+ Spread: Bills -2.5

Buffalo, Cincinnati Coming Off Wild Road Trips

Both Buffalo and Cincinnati are coming off wild road trips last week. Each got a win, but their travels home were anything but easy.

Cincinnati’s team plane was forced to make an emergency landing after defeating New England 22-18. Engine trouble forced the team to make an unexpected stop at JFK International Airport.

“On the way home from New England, the Bengals experienced issues with their plane,” team reporter Kelsey Conway shared. “The left engine shut down so the team had to make an emergency stop at JFK, a source tells me. The team is awaiting a new plane to board to return to Cincinnati late tonight.”

When the Bills returned home from a 35-13 victory over the Chicago Bears, they had a big surprise. Multiple cars were covered in snow blocks, making it difficult to get home.

Players also had to ignore a travel ban in order to make their way home for the holidays. Fortunately, everyone made it home safely, despite the massive amount of snow.