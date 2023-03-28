Bills Coach Says Josh Allen’s Playing Style Isn’t ‘Healthy’

Josh Allen is one of the NFL’s most unique players in the league. As a 6’5, 237-pound quarterback, Allen is a top-notch passer while also being able to be a tank in the open field as a runner.

Even so, Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott is very concerned about his quarterback’s play style. While the franchise has benefitted from Allen’s ability to run physically, McDermott told the NFL Network over the weekend that he thinks it’s an unhealthy way to play the position.

“I don’t think that’s a healthy way to play quarterback in this league,” Sean McDermott said. “It’s really undefeated that things are going to happen when you play that style, that brand of football. And so we’ve got to get that adjusted. It’s never going to go completely away. But it has to get to where it’s workable.”

“I don’t want to take his personality away from him as far as that goes, his signature. But there needs to be an adjustment in that style of play,” said McDermott.

McDermott went on to add that the sheer amount of times that Josh Allen gets hit ‘absolutely’ makes him nervous.

Josh Allen has both finished top three in MVP voting and made the Pro Bowl twice in the last three seasons. While his arm is a big key to that resume, his legs are as well. Over the last two seasons, he has rushed for an average of 46.3 yards per game. That production on the ground has led to over 100 first downs and 13 touchdowns in that time.

Still, based on numbers from the NFL Network, Allen’s body is taking a beating. Over the course of last season, he took hits on 66% of his runs when he got downfield. In total, he was also sacked 33 times in 2022 too.

Buffalo has placed a significant investment in Josh Allen. Sometimes, though, you can’t just take the football player out of your best asset.

Still, Sean McDermott is going to have to find the right mix when it comes to his superstar QB. Allen’s strength, endurance, and physicality when he takes off in the run game is a big skill in his arsenal and is a weapon that not many teams have around the NFL. However, it only takes one hit to put the Bills in a very compromising spot, which is why, at this point, McDermott is preaching caution with the face of their franchise.