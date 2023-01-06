Bills’ Damar Hamlin Addresses Team Via FaceTime for First Time Since Cardiac Arrest

On Monday, Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field during the first quarter of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Rather than returning to his feet, medical personnel rushed Hamlin from the field, sparking concern among his teammates, coaches, fans, and fellow NFL players.

For days, it appeared that the safety’s life hung in the balance. Though he received CPR and defibrillation almost instantly, he remained critically ill and on a ventilator into the week. As time passed, however, fans grew more hopeful. Damar Hamlin’s medical team said he was showing signs of “good neurologic recovery,” thanks to the quick response from the Bills’ athletic trainer and medical personnel.

Finally, as of this morning, Damar Hamlin is no longer on life support. As reported by the team, Hamlin is even well enough to talk with his teammates via FaceTime. Though he’s still in recovery, Hamlin no longer requires a breathing tube and can breathe on his own again.

Damar Hamlin FaceTimed into our team meeting today to talk to players and coaches.



What he said to the team: “Love you boys.” ❤️ pic.twitter.com/8dorrWNaxt — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 6, 2023

According to the Buffalo Bills and physicians at UCMC, Damar Hamlin “continues to progress remarkably in his recovery,” a mere four days after the 24-year-old’s in-game cardiac arrest. “His neurologic function remains intact and he has been able to talk to his family and care team.”

Fans and admirers have already flooded the Buffalo Bills Twitter account with well-wishes for their hospitalized safety and praise for the doctors who treated him. “A miracle for sure. (And excellent, responsive, competent medical care when it mattered most),” wrote Rev. Wendy Hamilton.

“This is such wonderful news. An absolute miracle,” added director and producer Jason Romano. “This made my day!!!!!! Keep getting better,” agreed NBA player Eric Gordon.

Bengals-Bills Game Canceled Amid Damar Hamlin Recovery

In the immediate aftermath of Damar Hamlin’s collapse, comments from ESPN announcer Joe Buck made many assume the game would resume after a short break. News of the seemingly callous response to a young player suffering cardiac arrest mid-game spread rapidly, causing a surge of outrage from the public.

According to NFL executive Troy Vincent, however, this was never an option. Both head coaches had “the proper time to discuss what they felt like was best,” he said. Ultimately, the game was delayed for an hour before it was finally called off.

On Thursday, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced that the Bills-Bengals game will not be resumed or made up. “This has been a very difficult week,” Goodell said. “We continue to focus on the recovery of Damar Hamlin and are encouraged by the improvements in his condition as well as the tremendous outpouring of support and care for Damar and his family from across the country. We are also incredibly appreciative of the amazing work of the medical personnel and commend each and every one of them.”