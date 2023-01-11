Nine days after suffering a cardiac arrest during Week 17 of “Monday Night Football,” Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is going home.

The Bills announced Wednesday that Hamlin has been discharged from the Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute.

An amazing Damar Hamlin update. ❤️💙 pic.twitter.com/GyP2uDQry0 — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 11, 2023

“We have completed a series of tests and evaluations. And in consultation with the team physicians, we are confident that Damar can be safely discharged to continue his rehabilitation at home and with the Bills,” Hamlin’s care team said.

Hamlin, 24, was transported from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center Monday after showing improvement in his condition. He spent seven days at the hospital following his on-field collapse after making a tackle on Bengals receiver Tee Higgins. 66 minutes after his medical emergency, the NFL suspended the game. Three days later, the league canceled the game.

“We’re obviously grateful first and foremost that he’s home and with his parents and his brother, which is great,” Bills head coach Sean McDermott said Wednesday, via NFL.com. “I’m sure it’s felt like a long time since he’s been able to be home naturally there. And I’m sure it’s a great feeling.”

McDermott reiterated that Hamlin’s health comes first and his return to the team’s facility in Orchard Park will come once he feels he’s ready.

“We’ll leave it up to him,” McDermott said. “His health is first and foremost on our mind as far as his situation goes, and then when he feels ready, we’ll welcome back.”

Prior to his release, UCMC doctors spoke to the media to provide an update on Hamlin’s health.

“He is doing well and this is the beginning of the next stage of his recovery,” Dr. William A. Knight said, via CNN. “It is entirely too premature to discuss, not only his football; it’s that we’re really focused on his day-to-day recovery.”