Bills’ Damar Hamlin Reportedly in Critical Condition After Collapsing

The NFL confirmed that Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin is in critical condition at a Cincinnati hospital.

The league postponed the Monday Night Football Game, sending both teams home. Hamlin collapsed after a tackle in the first quarter. He’d just tackled Bengals receiver Tee Higgins. Hamlin stood up, then fell back to the turf as his teammates frantically called for medical assistance.

The events unfolded live on ESPN. Hamlin needed CPR. And an automated external defibrillator. In a rare move, an ambulance drove onto the field.

Tricia Macke, an anchor at Fox 19 in Cincinnati, tweeted “I am told that Damar Hamlin has been intubated and is currently listed in critical condition.”