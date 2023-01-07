Bills HC Sean McDermott Describes Team’s Call With Damar Hamlin

There have been a lot of good updates recently with NFL star Damar Hamlin. Head coach Sean McDermott talked about the team call with him. On Friday, doctor’s removed the breathing tube and Hamlin was able to breathe and speak on his own. He used that opportunity to talk to his team via FaceTime.

By the sound of it, Hamlin is in good spirits. Who wouldn’t be after all that he has been through? While speaking with the media, Sean McDermott broke down how the call with the team went.

It was something that the players were hoping they would get to do at some point. Who knew that it would happen so soon? Make no mistake, things did get a little emotional for the team.

McDermott said that he flexed for the team and communicated through hand motions mostly.

“He’s just got some staple things that they know him for that he does. He made the heart symbol probably more than anything. Then he gave them a thumbs up, so. Some were in the midst of that, and it was a little bit hard to hear, but he, as you can imagine, he said, ‘I love you boys,’ and of course, I think that got the guys, so…”

Check out the video below.

Sean McDermott recaps the uplifting call the @BuffaloBills received from Damar Hamlin earlier today. pic.twitter.com/l2eteeuesr — NFL (@NFL) January 6, 2023

While there is more work to be done as far as Damar’s recovery goes, the fact he got to talk to his team today is remarkable. The league is going to make sure that Hamlin is honored this weekend as he continues his fight.

Sean McDermott Was Solely Focused on Damar Hamlin

When Damar Hamlin was taken off the field and rushed to the hospital, Sean McDermott had just one thought on his mind – being there for his player. No one knew what was going on, but it was clear that McDermott would not be staying at the football field.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor detailed what his colleague said to him after that moment. It revealed a lot about his character.

“The first thing he said was, ‘I need to be at the hospital with Damar and I shouldn’t be coaching this game,’” Taylor said. “In that moment he really showed who he was. That all his focus was just on Damar and being there for him and being there for his family at the hospital.”

Sean McDermott has his priorities right, that’s for sure. Damar Hamlin has a lot of great support around him from the coaches to his teammates and all of the fans at home.