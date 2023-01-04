Bills OL Dion Dawkins Delivers Passionate Message About Damar Hamlin Situation

The Buffalo Bills are hoping their teammate Damar Hamlin is going to be alright. Bills OL Dion Dawkins shared his thoughts on ESPN. The NFL player was measured and passionate in his words. He wanted fans to think about the humanity behind the players.

Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest during Monday Night Football. First responders had to give him CPR on the field before transporting him to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Teammates were in tears as their teammate was given medical treatment on the field.

Dawkins wants you to know that they are more than just players.

“We are human, you know. We are not athletes, we are not superstars, we are not celebrities, we are not – anything,” he said to ESPN. He continued, “We are humans at this moment, we are vulnerable humans. Our brother is fighting. We have taken off all of that armor and we’re just being human. The humans that we are is, we’re a brotherhood. We’re uniting with just positive vibes and positive spirits and positive prayer.

“With being human, you kinda just take it for what it is. We’re all learning to deal with this situation together. Because this is not a situation that the average person will go through. When something like this happens Kev, it kinda makes you realize, that we play a sport to entertain the world, right? And with entertaining the entire world we put our bodies, our minds, our careers on the line every single play. With something like this happening, it shows you that not only was his career on the line, because everybody’s fighting for their best rep. Now you have somebody that’s fighting for their life as well, so.”

While we wait for more official updates from the Bills and the family, Damar Hamlin’s uncle has spoken out. Talking to a Bills beat writer, Hamlin’s uncle Dorrian Glenn talked about the ventilator progress.

According to the information, Damar has lung damage, but he’s not relying on the ventilator for as much oxygen now. He was on 100% oxygen on Monday night and is now at 50%.

“That’s a good thing. That’s a good sign,” his uncle said.

Fans and teammates and loved ones are still waiting for more. Damar Hamlin has a lot of support behind him, and a lot of folks rooting for him to pull through.