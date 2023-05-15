Josh Allen might start making a legitimate case to become a designated hitter for an MLB team in the near future. The Buffalo Bills quarterback has had no trouble hitting dingers during his last few appearances on the baseball diamond.

Allen recently made the trek to Toronto for a big AL East matchup between the Blue Jays and New York Yankees. Before the first pitch, the NFL Pro Bowl quarterback wanted to take part in a little batting practice.

As a quarterback, you probably would expect Allen to be more comfortable on the mound. Nope. He had absolutely no trouble crushing home runs, sending four over the fence while in the box.

Toronto’s social media team shared video of Allen’s swings:

Even for batting practice, that’s pretty impressive stuff for an amateur. Maybe if this NFL thing wasn’t working out, Allen might consider a run at baseball. But, based on his two Pro Bowl selections in the past three seasons, we think he’ll probably stick to football.

Allen’s success on the diamond is the second time he’s shown off the ability to crush dingers. He also recently participated in a charity softball event in Buffalo, wowing fans with the long ball.

Josh Allen crushes softballs out of Buffalo’s minor league baseball stadium

Last week, Allen and other local celebrities participated in the third annual Micah Hyde Charity Softball Game. Part of that event included a home run derby. The Bills quarterback had no trouble launching softballs out of the park.

Allen crushed softballs left and right over the fence at Sahlen Field in Buffalo. He was hitting them so far that it put cars driving by on the nearest highway in jeopardy. Well, at least that’s how it looked in the video clips.

Allen showed off great bat speed and had a smooth swing. He truly looked like a major leaguer. Although, it was a home run derby.

We’re starting to wonder if desperate MLB teams — such as the Kansas City Royals or Oakland A’s — might think about signing Allen. I mean, things can’t get much worse for those two, can it?

Several members of the Bills participated in Sunday’s charity event, which benefits IMagINe for Youth Foundation. Allen stole the show with those dingers, though.

Allen just concluded his fifth season in the NFL in 2022. Last year, he threw for 4,285 yards and 35 touchdowns while completing 63.3% of his passes. He also totaled 762 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground. Buffalo ended the year with a 13-3 record.