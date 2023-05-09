If the NFL thing didn’t work out for Josh Allen, he might’ve had a future in the MLB. OK, maybe not really, but the Buffalo Bills quarterback had absolutely no trouble sending softballs to the next county during a charity softball event over the weekend.

Allen and other local celebrities participated in the third annual Micah Hyde Charity Softball Game on Sunday. The star quarterback showed off a pretty smooth swing while in the batter’s box, too.

During the Home Run Derby portion of the event, Allen absolutely obliterated multiple softballs. Not only did he send them well outside Sahlen Field (Buffalo’s minor league stadium), he put cars on the highway in jeopardy.

OB1 doing QB1 things🤯



HE LAUNCHES THE BALLS TO THE HIGHWAY! pic.twitter.com/GV6Om8DNvz — Buffalo Bisons🦬 (@BuffaloBisons) May 7, 2023

Tremendous form, incredible bat speed and moonshots that were never in doubt of leaving the park. Pretty impressive stuff from the Bills quarterback.

Several members of the Bills participated in Sunday’s charity event, which benefits IMagINe for Youth Foundation. Allen stole the show with those dingers, though.

Allen just completed his fifth season in the NFL in 2022. He’s a two-time Pro Bowl selection, earning his second honor following this past season.

Allen threw for 4,285 yards and 35 touchdowns while completing 63.3% of his passes during the 2022 campaign. He also totaled 762 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground. Buffalo ended the year with a 13-3 record.

Does Josh Allen need more help in Buffalo?

Over the course of his first five years in the league, Allen has emerged as one of the top-tier quarterbacks in the NFL. But that hasn’t quite translated to a Super Bowl appearance for Buffalo … at least not yet.

Is there a missing piece? Bills legendary quarterback Jim Kelly weighed in on that topic, saying he’d like to see Allen get a little more assistance out of the backfield.

“Josh can’t do everything by himself,” Kelly recently told Jackson Roberts of News 10 NBC, “and I hope they find a way to get a star running back. But I always thought [Devin] Singletary was pretty good. I just didn’t think we used him enough.

“But you know what? When you’ve got a guy as good as Josh Allen, you tend to probably get a little greedy and want to use him more than you probably should. But [offensive coordinator] Ken Dorsey’s doing a great job and Josh — I just hope we get that running game going to take some of the pressure off him.”

Kelly is right, Buffalo’s offense depends heavily on Allen’s success. Is that really much different from any other team in the NFL in this era?