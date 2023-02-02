Bills QB Josh Allen Playing Golf in Pebble Beach Pro-Am Despite ‘Injury’ Keeping Him Out of Pro Bowl

After a grueling NFL season and a short run in the playoffs, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has no interest in the Pro Bowl. Of course, the star QB was eligible for it and was voted once again as one of the AFC’s best players. However, he’d rather kick back on Pebble Beach and swing some golf clubs. That’s what his plan is this week, Golf reporter Jason Sobel revealed on Twitter.

Here was Sobel’s tweet regarding Allen’s Pro Bowl status:

“Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is skipping the Pro Bowl festivities due to injury. But is competing at Pebble Beach this week, which is totally relatable for all of us who have called in sick to work just so we could play golf.”

To be fair, Allen was nursing a pretty gruesome-looking elbow bruise during the Cincinnati loss — or elbow “contusion” as they like to call them nowadays. Either way, the Bills QB was far from 100% by the end of the season. As are most players whose teams make deep postseason runs. So instead of wasting his weekend participating in a glorified high school gym class while being barked at by Eli Manning, Allen decided to skip town and head for California.

Starting strong 💪@JoshAllenQB is off to a hot start after his opening tee shot @ATTProAm. pic.twitter.com/iDKa67XU2V — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 2, 2023

NFL names surprising Pro Bowl replacement for Josh Allen

According to USA Today, his replacement in the Pro Bowl will be Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley.

“The NFL announced Tuesday that Allen will not be playing in its festivities. Which include a skills challenge and a flag football game. He will be replaced by Baltimore Ravens backup quarterback Tyler Huntley.”

Strange choice, right? Certainly. Since Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow and Josh Allen are clearly the top crop of QB’s in the AFC. However, you have Mahomes in the Super Bowl and Burrow and Allen want nothing to do with the event. Meanwhile, the other playoff quarterbacks are Tua Tagovailoa, who’s still out with a concussion, and Trevor Lawrence and Tyler Huntley. The last two were named as the replacements for the top guys.

Still, Huntley is a really bizarre name to see in the Pro Bowl.