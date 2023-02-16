Bills’ QB Josh Allen Tips Cap to Patrick Mahomes Following Chiefs Super Bowl Win

Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen have formed a sort of rivalry over the last few seasons in the NFL. However, now that the former just won his second Super Bowl, the latter made sure to show some respect to the champ.

On ‘Kyle Brandt’s Basement’ with ESPN, Allen gave Mahomes and the Chiefs a ton of credit for their successful run. He says they’re the template in the league at the moment and that, if Buffalo wants to reach their level, they will have to beat them moving forward.

“You look at him statistically and what he’s been able to do in his first four, five, six years in this league? You know, it’s kind of unmatched by anybody,” said Allen. “They’re the mantra of what you want to be and how you need to do it. Because, again they’re just constantly in the AFC Championship Game; he’s been in three Super Bowls now.”

“(You) gotta find ways. It’s a copycat league. You gotta find ways to be like them,” Allen said. “To be the best, you’ve got to beat the best. We didn’t get that opportunity this year in the playoffs. Or we didn’t take advantage of our opportunities, I guess you could say.”

After their overtime matchup in the 2021 AFC Divisional round, all eyes were set on that duo this season. Aside from two or three other names, many would consider Allen and Mahomes as the two best quarterbacks in the league. However, although they began starting around the same time, Mahomes has accomplished far more individually and with his franchise.

From here, it’s up to Allen to start answering the bell when it comes to their head-to-head matchups moving forward. For now, though, he gave respect where it was due to Mahomes and the NFL’s new champions.