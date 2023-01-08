Bills Recognize Medical Personnel Pregame After They Help to Save Damar Hamlin’s Life

The Buffalo Bills took a moment to recognize their entire medical and athletic training staff ahead of their Week 18 home tilt against the New England Patriots Sunday. The 14-person team has been credited for helping save the life of safety Damar Hamlin, who suffered a cardiac arrest six days ago on “Monday Night Football.”

Our amazing medical and athletic training staff members were recognized pregame. Let’s hear it for these heroes!#ForDamar | #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/8zAZ4ilWq8 — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 8, 2023

The Bills’ medical personnel administered CPR and resuscitated Hamlin after he collapsed near midfield. He was then transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he remains Sunday. Hamlin’s condition has continued to improve, with doctors taking out his breathing tube Friday. The 24-year-old posted a photo on Twitter from his hospital bed prior to his team’s game Sunday.

Doctors Credit Bills’ Medical Team for Saving Damar Hamlin’s Life

Dr. Timothy Pritts, division chief of general surgery, praised the Bills’ medical team while speaking with the media Thursday.

“The Bills training staff who was with him immediately recognized that this was not a run-of-the-mill injury, and they had a significant event on their hands and immediately responded,” Pritts said. “… It went as well as something like this can go under very challenging circumstances. And they did a fantastic job, which is why we’re here today.”

Bills quarterback Josh Allen, meanwhile, thanked every member of the team’s medical personnel.

“I want to thank our training staff for going out there, not knowing what’s going on, but going through a checklist … saving his life,” Allen said Thursday. “Being on that field, you lose sleep. You hurt for your brother. A lot of shared grief. Getting updates, getting positive updates, eases so much of that pain and that tension that you feel.”