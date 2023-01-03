Bills Safety Damar Hamlin Reported Health Update Released

Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin has been taken to a Cincinnati hospital. And reporters on the scene are starting to gather details as to what his condition is.

Joe Danneman, a sports journalist in Cincinnati, tweeted: “I’m told Damar Hamlin has a pulse, but is not breathing on his own. He is being transported to UC. Needed AED and CPR on the field.”

Hamlin collapsed after tackling Bengals receiver Tee Higgins. According to Danneman’s tweet, Hamlin needed CPR and medical personnel used an automated external defibrillator to revive him.

The NFL suspended the game so that both teams could regather in their lockerrooms.

I’m told Damar Hamlin has a pulse, but is not breathing on his own. He is being transported to UC.



Needed AED and CPR on the field. — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) January 3, 2023

The ambulance spent several minutes in the stadium parking lot. His family was at the game. And his mother rode with her son in the ambulance to the hospital.

Hamlin is 24 and in his second year with the Bills. He grew up in Pittsburgh and starred for the Pitt Panthers. His former team tweeted “Damar Hamlin is the best of us. We love you, 3. Praying for you.”