Bo Jackson Sends Powerful Message to Damar Hamlin Following Latest Health Update on Bills Star

The man who many consider to be the greatest athlete of all time has chimed in to show his support for Buffalo Bills’ safety Damar Hamlin. Bo Jackson took to Twitter to share his well wishes and praise for Hamlin’s remarkable recovery.

Damar Hamlin’s progress has been the most-watched story in the country for the past few days. He collapsed on the football field against the Cincinnati Bengals earlier this week. After going into cardiac arrest he was on life support. Quick response and heroic actions from the team’s training staff likely saved his life.

His recovery this week has been miraculous though. He’s now awake, alert, and in good enough condition that his breathing tube has been removed. He even spoke with his teammates this morning via video chat on Facetime.

Damar Hamlin is the ultimate competitor and team player. The first question he had for doctors when he woke up proves that. His first concern was whether or not his team won the game. That’s a question Bo Jackson had an answer for with his response on social media.

Dear @HamlinIsland,

The question you asked, “Did we win?" The answer to that is yes, we did win. The very second you opened your eyes, the nation celebrated and cheered. So to answer your question, hell yeah we won young man!! — Bo Jackson (@BoJackson) January 6, 2023

The Outpouring of Support For Damar Hamlin Has Been Awesome

Bo Jackson is far from the only one who has voiced his support for Hamlin though. Some of the biggest names in football, including Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes, Aaron Rodgers, and Joe Burrow have let the media know that Hamlin is in their thoughts and prayers. Additionally, every single NFL team changed their profile pictures on social media to show solidarity with the recovering defensive back. The wife of Bengal’s head coach Zach Taylor also organized get-well-soon cards from more than 40 schools in the Cincinnati area. Quite a few country music stars have also rallied support for Damar Hamlin as well, including Zach Bryan.

President Joe Biden even weighed in on the situation as well. However, perhaps the most notable part of the fallout from the scary situation is that donations to Damar Hamlin’s Charity have surpassed $6.6 million. Donors include Indianapolis Colt’s owner Jim Isray and New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

It’s Been Inspiring To See America Support The Buffalo Bills’ Safety

Perhaps the best summary of how the nation’s response to the tragic collapse of an athlete on the country’s biggest sporting stage came from an Instagram named TheLightBlonde…

“I can’t wait until he hears the stories … the stories of how grown men wept at what they had seen, then dropped to their knees beseeching God to intervene on his behalf. How the Bengal’s team visited the Bills locker room to encourage and show compassion to his teammates… How hundreds of Bengals and Bills fans prayed together by candlelight at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center… How $5 million (and counting) have been raised for his children’s charity… How the anchors of ESPN actually bowed their heads and prayed aloud on worldwide television for his complete healing… I can’t wait for his mama to sit on his bed and tell him all the stories about how God used a young football player to teach a nation what is truly important…”