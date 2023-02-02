Bob Costas Expects Tom Brady To Join FOX Broadcast Crew at the Super Bowl

Longtime sports broadcaster Bob Costas fully expects Tom Brady, who retired from football earlier this week, to appear during FOX’s coverage of the Super Bowl this year.

While Brady might not be doing any major reporting, Costas said it is a no-brainer for FOX and the NFL to use Brady on the show. His retirement should be used as a focal point during the multi-hour pregame festivities on Super Bowl Sunday.

“In the immediate future, FOX has the Super Bowl this year,” Costas said on CNN. “So I would expect that he would be part of their coverage. Not in the game itself, but there’s a six-hour pregame. And then a halftime, and then a postgame. They’d be very foolish not to want Tom Brady to be front and center as part of that.”

Brady on Super Bowl Pregame is a Win-Win for FOX, NFL

An appearance for Brady on FOX’s pregame show could open the window for the seven-time Super Bowl champion to break into the broadcasting business. Brady hasn’t announced his post-football intentions as of this report, but broadcasting is a route recently retired players often take. He already signed his contract with FOX last year.

Brady being on the Super Bowl broadcast — in person — would be an easy ratings boost for FOX to market. Still, they’ve already announced the lineup for the Super Bowl pregame show before his retirement. The simple fact that Tom Brady is the greatest quarterback of all time can easily force FOX to change plans.

FOX’s Super Bowl 57 pregame coverage begins at 1 p.m. ET. Curt Menefee will host the special edition of FOX NFL Sunday alongside Terry Bradshaw. Analysis from a number of people has been announced already — including Rob Gronkowski. It would be a perfect place to slot the GOAT as a part of the Super Bowl coverage before the game kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET.