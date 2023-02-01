Bobby Beathard, NFL Hall of Fame Executive, Dead at 86

The NFL community is mourning the death of former executive Bobby Beathard who served as a general manager for decades. Moving up from a scout in the 1960s and 70s to director of player personnel, he was named the GM of the then-Washington Redskins in 1978. He’d go on to serve in the same role with the San Diego Chargers from 1990-2000.

During his career, Bobby Beathard was very successful. His teams competed in seven Super Bowls. They ended up winning four of those. For the Chargers franchise, he was a huge deal and that was reflected in the statement they put out about Beathard.

At 86 years old, Beathard will be remembered for all of the great work he did in the NFL.

rest easy, bobby 💙 — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) February 1, 2023

A very interesting story as a football player and executive, Bobby Beathard left a mark wherever he went. The Washington Commanders have him in their 90 Greatest as well as the Ring of Fame. He is also a member of the Chargers Hall of Fame.

In 2018, Beathard was officially inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Even away from football, he was active. Beathard participated in the 1984 NYC Marathon. He was also a world champion body surfer in the 65 and over age group.

While he was growing up in El Segundo, California, he became a skilled tailback. When it was time to go to college, he was slotted to be a scholarship player at LSU. However, the tailback would find his way back home at El Camino Junior College. Homesickness is real.

Beathard wasn’t meant to be an SEC tailback. Instead, he starred for Cal Poly and played both quarterback and defensive back in addition to his running duties. To put it simply, he was hard-headed and determined. While he never made it in the NFL as a player, he quickly earned his way in as a scout.

Bobby Beathard’s impact on the franchises he led cannot be overstated. He brought success wherever he went and loved football his entire life. That love trickled down to his children and grandchildren as well.

Rest in peace to Bobby Beathard. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones.