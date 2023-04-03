Body Cam Footage Released of NFL Draft Prospect Jalen Carter’s Involvement in Fatal Car Crash

Body cam footage has been released of NFL Draft prospect Jalen Carter talking to police about the fatal January crash that took the life of two. Devin Willock and Chandler LeCroy died in the car crash.

The footage shows police talking to Jalen Carter and others as they assess what went down. Carter and the others involved said that they were all going to meet up at Waffle House. After the wreck, Carter called other players about the incident.

While Carter talks to the police, you can tell the NFL prospect is going through a tough time. He gives his account of what went down, what he saw and how he responded to the wreck. He also initially denied racing before the crash.

Jalen Carter was charged earlier in March with reckless driving as well as racing.

Carter is hoping to be selected pretty high in the NFL Draft this year. However, there will be questions surrounding this incident and his decision-making. It feels like those “extracurricular activities” don’t mean much now as they did even 10 years ago. Still, NFL teams will be wary.

He only faced misdemeanor charges back in March and was released after an overnight stay.

Jalen Carter Remains Top DT Prospect

Even with this extra news flying around Jalen Carter, many believe that he’s a top-10 pick in the upcoming NFL Draft. His work at Georgia proved that he is one of the top players at his position and he has the talent to change the look of a defensive line.

He isn’t going to go before the talented list of quarterbacks ahead of him. Still, a top-10 pick is not something to scoff at. That doesn’t mean that the January accident is going to go away. I’m sure that it will be brought up throughout the draft process.

According to Jalen Carter, he expects to be “exonerated.”

“There is no question in my mind that when all of the facts are known that I will be fully exonerated of any criminal wrongdoing,” he said in a statement.

April 27th is coming up fast. That is when we will see if Jalen Carter is a top-5 pick or not. He could slip, but I doubt he goes too far down the big board with all of the talent that he has.