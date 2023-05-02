Bomani Jones defends Skip Bayless over controversial Damar Hamlin tweet, calls out social media outrage

When Damar Hamlin went down in Cincinnati, everyone immediately rushed to Twitter. Reactions, information, and opinions began to be fired off — for better or for worse. Nobody took more heat than FOX’s Skip Bayless for one tweet in particular.

Bayless was quick to ask about the status of the game. Of course, the NFL eventually decided to cancel the contest but in the moment, both the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals were fighting for a one-seed in the AFC. Being Monday Night Football only added to the magnitude heading into the game.

While it’s eventually a question everyone had, people were upset with Bayless due to the timing of which it was sent. Hamlin was still down on the field and everyone involved was worried for his life.

No doubt the NFL is considering postponing the rest of this game – but how? This late in the season, a game of this magnitude is crucial to the regular-season outcome … which suddenly seems so irrelevant. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) January 3, 2023

Nearly four months later, Bomani Jones has come to the defense of Bayless. He believes people were wrong to go after the at-times controversial personality. Jones said the “outrage machine” of Twitter was the reason Bayless got piled on.

“The Damar Hamlin tweet, everybody else was wrong, Skip was not,” Jones said. “Every single person that came and brought that hammer down on Skip was wrong. That was the ridiculous outrage machine of social media looking for somebody to gang up on and they found the guy to gang up on and it was Skip Bayless.”

Bomani Jones puts himself in Skip Bayless’ shoes

Jones then took the approach of putting himself in Bayless’ shoes. If he were the one to send out that exact same tweet, Jones does not think he would have received the same type of backlash. Since Bayless is Bayless, Twitter went mental on him.

“Now, the argument against Skip in that case is that he is a professional communicator and he did not communicate in a way that was very clear to everybody and maybe you could say that was his fault,” Jones said.

“I could have said the same exact thing Skip said and people wouldn’t have brought it to me because people don’t feel the way about me that they feel about Skip, which is very simply, ‘They can’t keep playing this game, however, they can’t stop this game, what in the world are they to do?’”

There was no clear apology from Bayless in the following days. Not many defended him at the moment but Jones spoke his mind recently. Had anyone else sent the tweet out, we may not still be discussing it.