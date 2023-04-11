Brandin Cooks Shares Message To New Cowboys Teammate CeeDee Lamb

Brandin Cooks has been a No. 1 wide receiver in the NFL before but the newest Dallas Cowboys wide receiver knows that CeeDee Lamb will be the No. 1 guy this season in the Lone Star State.

That is not a problem for Cooks. He appeared on The Adam Schefter Podcast and talked about the respect he has for Lamb, fellow wideout Michael Gallup and Dak Prescott.

“CeeDee, you’re talking about a guy that’s been electric since the moment he stepped into this league,” Cooks said on Adam Schefter’s podcast. “But you look at last year what he did to really just go into that mode of a true No. 1 receiver. I’ve got a lot of respect for his game from afar. I hit him up and was like, ‘Look, I’m coming to just help.’ Like, there’s no ego. And same thing with Gallup. And then you talk about Dak, his competitive nature, the way that he goes about his work, you hear about it from teammates or ex-teammates, the way that he carries himself. I’m truly excited to be able to play with a guy who is hungry to get better.”

Brandin Cooks and CeeDee Lamb are top wideout talents

Brandin Cooks is now on his fifth NFL team since being a first-round pick in the 2014 NFL Draft. He made 57 catches for 699 receiving yards in 13 games for the Houston Texans. It was his third year on the team.

He had caught over 1,000 yards the previous two years with the Texans.

Lamb was drafted 17th overall in the 2020 NFL Draft and has been a great receiver in the league since he joined the team. He was a Pro Bowler in 2021 and 2022 and was a second-team All-Pro player this year.

During the 2022 season, Lamb had 107 receptions for 1,359 receiving yards and nine touchdowns.