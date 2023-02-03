Eagles Star Brandon Graham Fires Back at Giants Player Who Took Shot at Nick Sirianni

Philadelphia Eagles star Brandon Graham fired back at New York Giants defensive back Julian Love after his comments about Nick Sirianni.

Sirianni, who’s in his second year as head coach, led the Eagles to Super Bowl LVII set for next week. Love said Sirianni was on a free ride due to the Eagles’ talent and that anyone could coach that team.

Graham had about enough of that Thursday when he met with reporters.

“People always got something to say when they’re at home,” Graham said. “I just know that coach Sirianni — it don’t matter — what he did last year, with a team that nobody thought was gonna do much, he ended up getting us to the playoffs. Then for his second year, that’s what you’re supposed to do — you’re supposed to get better, bring players in to do exactly what you need them to do and we did that.

“A lot of people just mad because of what happened this season and I understand. It definitely carried no weight because coach proved himself each and every day and if you’re not in here, you wouldn’t really know that. It’s just all lip service.”

The Eagles swept the Giants this season and then beat them in the NFC Divisional Round 38-7 in Philadelphia. Graham had a point: it was easier for Love to take a shot while the Giants watched Philly reach the Big Game.

Brandon Graham fires back at Julian Love

“He’s in for a free ride. You and I could coach this team,” Love said. He also didn’t like how Sirianni was acting on the sidelines, either.

Graham put that comment to bed with his response Thursday. He made the point that the Eagles were expected to get better but hit it big and went wire-to-wire in the NFC.

By hitting it big, some may have been mad about Philadelphia taking the top spot in the conference.

There was a lot of chatter about the Eagles’ schedule and path to the Super Bowl. Many said it was easier than others. Either way, Graham and the Eagles are back in the big game for the second time in six seasons.

Love and the Giants had a great season and went 1-1 in the playoffs. New York took down the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC Wild Card Round.

Looks like Graham fired back at Love’s claim and switched his focus back to the Super Bowl though. The Eagles take on the Chiefs Feb. 12 in Glendale (Ari.).