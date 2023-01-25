WATCH: Eagles DE Brandon Graham Was Talking Trash From Coin Toss to Postgame Handshakes While Mic’d Up vs. Giants

Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham had trash talk for the New York Giants from the coin toss to postgame in the playoff win.

Graham, likely a future Eagles Hall of Famer, knew what was at stake for Philadelphia against the Giants. A win put the Eagles back in the NFC Championship Game.

Safe to say, Graham’s trash talk against the Giants set the tone for the game.

Graham talked trash to Giants defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence when he said the Eagles would run at him all night long. The Eagles star also talked to quarterback Daniel Jones and said they would be after his throwing arm all night.

Well the Eagles made life crazy for the Giants during the 38-7 win. Don’t think Saquon Barkley got away scot free either.

During the pregame coin toss, Graham said he wanted Barkley to chip block because “he would hurt himself,” meaning he could not handle it.

Graham was a master of trash talk versus the Giants, considering he pulled it off during postgame as well, hitting up the players as the Eagles walked off the field.

The Eagles built a 28-0 lead before they cruised to their third victory over New York. Next up are the San Francisco 49ers.

If the Eagles win again and get to their second Super Bowl in six seasons, Graham better be mic’d up during the coin toss and postgame. There is no telling what he will say to guys like Brock Purdy, Nick Bosa or Deebo Samuel.