Brandon Marshall teases NFL return to play alongside Aaron Rodgers

Wide receiver Brandon Marshall is thinking about making a return to the NFL. This time, he says he’ll do so to play with Aaron Rodgers on the New York Jets.

Marshall, who played for the Jets from 2015 to 2016, hasn’t played in the NFL since 2018 and is currently 39 years old. Despite that, the former Pro Bowler is even willing to switch to tight end to be able to play with Rodgers.

“Yes,” Brandon Marshall said simply when asked if he’d play for the Jets.

Dear @NYJets,



Brandon Marshall is willing to come out of retirement and play TE for Aaron Rodgers.



We’ve provided a short video detailing what he’ll contribute 📈



Talk soon,



– I Am Athlete Management



“I’m already ready. I got my jersey…Here’s why I’ll be ready if I get the call to come back as a New York Jet at tight end. We’re going to win the Super Bowl. I’m going to be able to contribute at a high level, and this is what I’m gonna give you, 45 catches throughout the year. Okay. 20-30 plays a game and I’m gonna give you eight touchdowns.”

Brandon Marshall admitted that he’s not sure how he’ll do the first time he gets hit, saying he doesn’t even know how he used to do it. Still, he’s confident he can contribute.

When he was in the NFL, Brandon Marshall was one of the best wide receivers in the league. He went to six Pro Bowls and was a First-Team All Pro selection in 2012. He also holds the NFL record for receptions in a game with 21.

Given that he had six seasons in his career with at least 100 receptions, it’s easy to imagine that a player like Marshall could still find success if he was working with Rodgers.

Robert Saleh dismissed the idea Aaron Rodgers has a wish list

The Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets was a long one, marked by numerous rumors. One of those is the idea that Rodgers gave the Jets a wish list of free agents to sign before they traded for him.

Among those supposedly on the wish list were Randall Cobb, Allen Lazard, Marcedes Lewis, and Odell Beckham Jr. Cobb and Lazard did join the Jets, adding fuel to the rumor.

However, Jets head coach Robert Saleh denied this was the case.

“I can try to say this as respectfully as I can — I’m not attacking anyone. It’s just I do think it’s a silly narrative, with regards to a ‘wish list,’” Saleh said.

“And I say that because there’s 32 teams in the NFL, and it’s common practice for when there’s changes, when you have a new coaching staff, when you have people coming in, that you surround those people with people they’re familiar with.”