Breaking Down Jalen Hurts’ Historic Contract: A Closer Look At The First Four Years

The Philadelphia Eagles and quarterback Jalen Hurts reached an agreement on a five-year, $255 million extension Monday, making him the highest-paid player in NFL history.

The deal includes $179.304 million in guaranteed money and a no-trade clause. While the numbers show the Eagles paid top dollar to secure their star signal caller for the future, Adam Schefter of ESPN reported that Philadelphia got a relative discount on its salary cap — at least for the next four seasons.

Jalen Hurts’ Salary-Cap Breakdown

2023: $6.15 million

2024: $13.56 million

2025: $21.77 million

2026: $31.77 million

Jason Fitzgerald of Over the Cap further elaborated on how Hurts’ deal is likely structured.

“Based on @AdamSchefter report on the cap hits my guess on Hurts contract would be minimum P5s in each of the next 4 seasons, a signing bonus of $23.294M, a 2024 option of $38.875M, a 2nd option in 2025 of $40.83M, and a 3rd option in 2026 of $49.785M,” Fitzgerald wrote on Twitter.

Hurts, 24, has started 34 games for the Eagles over the past three seasons. He owns a 23-11 record and has thrown for 7,906 yards and 44 touchdowns in his NFL career. He’s also rushed for 1,898 yards and 26 touchdowns.

Hurts, the Eagles’ second-round selection in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Oklahoma, had the first Pro Bowl season of his career in 2022, emerging as one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL. He ended the year with 3,701 passing yards with 22 touchdowns and six interceptions on 66.5% passing. The third-year quarterback added 760 yards and 13 touchdowns on the ground.

Jalen Hurts Coming Off Super Bowl MVP-Worthy Performance

Hurts led the Eagles to Super Bowl LVII, where they were defeated by the Kansas City Chiefs, 38-35. Hurts put on an MVP-worthy performance in defeat, completing 27-of-38 passes for 304 yards and a score. He rushed for 70 yards and three touchdowns. Hurts said after the game he would use the Super Bowl loss as a learning experience.

“You want to cherish these moments with the people that you’ve come so far with,” Hurts said. “You know, your family, loved ones, teammates, peers, everyone that you do it with and do it for. I will say I’m so proud of this team for everything that we’ve been able to overcome.

“Obviously, we had a big time goal in the end that we wanted to accomplish and we came up short. I think the beautiful part about it is everyone experiences different pains, different agonies of life but you decide if you want to learn from it, you decide if you want to use that to be a teachable moment and I know what I’ll do.”