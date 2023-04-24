Breece Hall, Sauce Gardner Make Hilarious Social Media Moves After Aaron Rodgers Trade

New York Jets running back Breece Hall and cornerback Sauce Gardner are already poking fun at their new teammate Aaron Rodgers.

Hall and Gardner have changed their profile pictures to an old photo of Rodgers from his college football playing days at Cal.

Rodgers played for the Golden Bears in 2003 and 2004. Gardner was born in 2000 and Hall was born in 2001 so neither player likely has any recollection of Rodgers time with Cal.

Gardner and Hall do know what Rodgers has done in the NFL. Rodgers can saw the same about the two of them, despite the fact the two were only rookies this past season. Gardner emerged as a phenom in Year 1, winning NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year and earned a spot on the All-Pro first team.

Hall rushed the ball 80 times for 463 yards over the first seven games of the season before tearing his ACL. He also added another 218 yards catching the ball as he snagged 19 receptions.

Aaron Rodgers, six draft picks moved in franchise-altering move

In the trade, the New York Jets landed Aaron Rodgers, the No. 15 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and a fifth-round selection in this year’s draft. The Green Bay Packers landed three picks in this year’s draft — No. 13 overall, a second-round pick at No. 42 overall and a sixth round pick.

The Packers will also get a pick in the 2024 NFL Draft from the Jets. The placement of the pick is dependent on how much Rodgers plays during the season. If Rodgers plays less than 65 percent of New York’s plays on offense, it will be a second round pick. If Rodgers plays more than 65 percent of those plays, it will be a first rounder.

The deal was long expected to occur at some point over the summer but the quick timing of the decision coming now was still a little surprising. The ESPN NFL Live crew, for one, was shocked to hear the news directly from Adam Schefter when he announced the news live on television.