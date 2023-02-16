Bret Favre Lawyer Attempts to Explain Lawsuit Against Pat McAfee, Shannon Sharpe

The lawyer of NFL legend and Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre said Tuesday that his client’s ongoing lawsuit against Pat McAfee will cost the podcast host “millions of dollars.”

McAfee and Shannon Sharpe, the Pro Football Hall of Fame tight end and co-host of FS1‘s “Skip and Shannon: Undisputed,” are being sued by Favre for defamation of character over allegations made about his involvement in the Mississippi state welfare scandal. Eric Herschmann, Favre’s attorney, appeared on “Fearless with Jason Whitlock” to explain his client’s lawsuit against the ex-NFL stars.

“It’s obvious when you listen to Pat McAfee, he never read any of the complaints,” Herschmann said. “He didn’t read the motion to dismiss. He just decided to get on his show and try to get as much attention as he could. And he accuses Brett, so we’re clear, about stealing from the poor in Mississippi.”

The FBI questioned Favre after then Gov. Phil Bryant allegedly paid him $1.1 million in 2017 and 2018. Bryant paid Favre to give motivational speeches. The money came out of federal welfare funds meant for needy families, according to NBC News.

Per the Mississippi state auditor, Favre never gave those speeches. The auditor demanded the money back with interest. Favre also reportedly requested additional funds to help build a new volleyball facility at the University of Southern Miss. His daughter played on the volleyball team at the time.

Pat McAfee Responds to Brett Favre

This past Friday, one day after the lawsuit became public, McAfee broke his silence. The former NFL punter was defiant in his response.

“We made it boys. Let’s raise our drinks,” McAfee said. “When we started this little show in the basement of a house that certainly was haunted and the mics rarely worked and we talked for an hour and a half on numerous occasions and found out we weren’t recording — this show has grown so much that we’re lucky to be live from Radio Row. We’re lucky to have a little bit of say in sports.

“We’re thankful that we have the opportunity every day to be part of the sports media world. And I guess whenever you get a little bit too big, you fly a little bit too close to the sun. I’m getting sued, alongside Shannon Sharpe and an auditor from Mississippi, by Brett f—–’ Favre.”

Herschmann believes McAfee should have kept quiet, saying he’s going to learn a lesson “the hard way.”

“He, contrary to Shannon Sharpe, who was probably told this is a good time to keep your mouth shut, decided to go on and speak again and make a joke that he doesn’t have a lawyer and that his wife says he’s really terrible about apologizing,” Herschmann said. “Well, I guarantee you the jury in Mississippi will make certain he learns how to apologize.

“It’s going to cost Pat McAfee millions of dollars. And if it bankrupts him, then he will have learned his lesson about you don’t try to promote yourself by inappropriately and improperly attacking somebody else. He’s going to learn a lesson the hard way.”