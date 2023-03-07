Brett Favre’s Lawyer Calls Lawsuit Against Pat McAfee and Shannon Sharpe a ‘Slam Dunk’

The lawyer of NFL legend Brett Favre believes the former quarterback’s defamation of character lawsuit against Pat McAfee and Shannon Sharpe is a “slam dunk.”

“We think it’s a slam dunk,” Eric Herschmann recently said, via Pro Football Talk.

Favre is suing McAfee and Sharpe over allegations made about his involvement in the Mississippi state welfare scandal. McAfee accused Favre of “stealing from the poor people of Mississippi.”

Meanwhile, the former Denver Broncos and Baltimore Ravens tight end called Favre a “sleazeball” in September. He further accused him of knowingly stealing $1.1 million in Mississippi welfare funds in exchange for motivational speeches he never made.

Herschmann pointed out the way both defendants have handled the case, lambasting McAfee for continuing to open his mouth.

“Pat McAfee keeps talking about it,” Herschmann said. “In all of my years as an attorney and being a prosecutor previously, I don’t think I’ve ever seen a defendant build a case against themselves.

“His defense was, ‘Oh, I threw in the word “allegedly”’ but two things is; the things that we cite, he didn’t throw in the world ‘allegedly,’ and secondly, if he did any research or had a lawyer looking, that’s not really a defense.”

Pat McAfee Speaks Out About Brett Favre Defamation Lawsuit

McAfee addressed the lawsuit on “The Pat McAfee Show” from Super Bowl LVII Radio Row in Phoenix. McAfee was defiant in his response.

“I’m getting sued by Brett Favre,” McAfee said. “We made it boys. Let’s raise our drinks… We’re lucky to have a little bit of say in sports. We’re thankful that we have the opportunity every day to be part of the sports media world. And I guess whenever you get a little bit too big, you fly a little bit too close to the sun.

“I’m getting sued, alongside Shannon Sharpe and an auditor from Mississippi, by Brett f—– Favre.”