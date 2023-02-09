Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre is reportedly suing ex-NFL players Shannon Sharpe and Pat McAfee for defamation of character over allegations made about his involvement in the Mississippi state welfare scandal.

“Shannon Sharpe and Pat McAfee tried to further their careers by making baseless defamatory allegations against Brett Favre,” a Favre spokesperson told the Daily Mail.

Sharpe, co-host of FS1‘s “Skip and Shannon: Undisputed,” called Favre a “sleazeball” in September. The former Denver Broncos and Baltimore Ravens tight end accused Favre of knowingly stealing $1.1 million in Mississippi welfare funds in exchange for motivational speeches he never made.

McAfee, the former Indianapolis Colts punter and host of the popular YouTube show, “The Pat McAfee Show,” accused Favre of “stealing from the poor people of Mississippi.”

“Every time his name gets brought up, we have to mention that he tied the hands of the poor people. And took money right out of their pockets,” McAfee said about Favre, per the defamation lawsuit.

In addition, Favre is reportedly suing Mississippi auditor Shad White for misleading the public concerning his involvement in the case.

“Shad White has done a disservice to the people of Mississippi,” Favre’s spokesperson said. “Here is some free advice for Shad White: do what state auditors are supposed to do — fix the state’s failure to have controls in place to ensure that it properly safeguards the taxpayers’ money. Not smear the reputations of private citizens to serve his own personal and political ambitions.”

The FBI Questioned Brett Favre Over His Involvement in the Mississippi State Welfare Scandal

The FBI questioned Favre after then-Gov. Phil Bryant allegedly paid him $1.1 million in 2017 and 2018. Bryant paid Favre to give motivational speeches. The money came out of federal welfare funds meant for needy families, according to NBC News.

Per the Mississippi state auditor, Favre never gave those speeches. The auditor demanded the money back with interest. Favre also reportedly requested additional funds to help build a new volleyball facility at the University of Southern Miss. His daughter played on the volleyball team at the time.

“I have done nothing wrong. And it is past time to set the record straight,” Favre told Fox News Digital in October. “No one ever told me, and I did not know, that the funds designated for welfare recipients were going to the University or me. I tried to help my alma mater USM, a public Mississippi state university, raise funds for a wellness center. My goal was and always will be to improve the athletic facilities at my university.”