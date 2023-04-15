Brett Favre Ups the Ante, Files Amended Lawsuit vs. Pat McAfee

Brett Favre‘s lawsuit against Pat McAfee isn’t going away. In fact, the former Green Bay Packers quarterback has upped the ante against the ex-NFL punter.

Attorney Daniel Wallach shared the latest filings in Favre’s defamation lawsuit against McAfee. It includes seven new paragraphs of “actual malice” allegations.

Favre alleges that McAfee knows the statements are false “Because the lie is the point.” The suit also claims that the sports show host has gotten more social media “views, likes, and followers” because of the information he’s spreading.

BREAKING: Brett Favre files amended defamation lawsuit vs. Pat McAfee, adds 7 new paragraphs of “actual malice” allegations, and says McAfee knows the statements are false “because the lie is the point” and “helps McAfee accumulate more social media views, likes, and followers.” pic.twitter.com/Q4QAbAmQSS — Daniel Wallach (@WALLACHLEGAL) April 15, 2023

Per the lawsuit, “McAfee knew that—or had a high degree of awareness of the fact that—he had no basis for his false statements that Favre had stolen money from poor people. No media report or anything or anyone else had stated that Favre had stolen any money from anyone. …

“When McAfee uttered his statements that Favre had stolen money from poor people, McAfee therefore was not aware and could not have been aware of any media reports, government documents, or court filings stating that Favre had stolen money from poor people.”

Favre first filed the defamation lawsuit against McAfee and Shannon Sharpe in February. Both have taken the case out of the state court and filed it at the federal level. The lawsuit was initially filed in Mississippi.

Pat McAfee Thought Brett Favre’s Lawsuit was a Joke

When news of the defamation lawsuit Favre filed was mentioned, McAfee thought it was nothing more than a joke. Obviously, that wasn’t the case.

“Honestly, I was like, ‘Oh, this has gotta be fake,’” McAfee said in an interview with Front Office Sports. “I thought it was like [WWE commentator] Michael Cole or maybe [former NFL kicker Adam] Vinatieri. There are humans in my life who would certainly go through a lot of things just to be like, ‘Oh, I got you.’ I thought it was a rib.

“But I guess this is real life. It’s part of my life now, you know?”

McAfee made a funny announcement to his fans and followers about the lawsuit during an episode of one of his shows.

“I’m getting sued by Brett Favre. We made it boys. Let’s raise our drinks,” he said on the Pat McAfee Show. “When we started this little show in the basement of a house that certainly was haunted and the mics rarely worked and we talked for an hour and a half on numerous occasions and found out we weren’t recording — this show has grown so much that.

“We’re lucky to be live from Radio Row. We are lucky to have a little bit of say in sports. We’re thankful that we have the opportunity every day to be part of the sports media world. And I guess whenever you get a little bit too big, you fly a little bit too close to the sun.”